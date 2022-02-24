Ukraine Breaks Diplomatic Relations with Russia

Ukraine has initiated the procedure for severing diplomatic relations with Russia in accordance with the norms established by international law.

The statement made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is as follows: “President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy supported the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to sever diplomatic relations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. At the request of the Head of State, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine initiated the procedure for severing diplomatic relations in accordance with the norms established by international law.

Our country has taken this step in response to the military aggression actions of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the invasion of the Russian Armed Forces to overthrow the Ukrainian state, and the forcible seizure of Ukrainian lands with the aim of establishing occupation control. We emphasize that the Russian offensive operation is an attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, a gross violation of the UN Charter and established norms and principles of international law.

Ukraine announced that it broke off diplomatic relations with Russia in accordance with Article 1963 of the 2 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, but continued its consular duties. We will continue to defend the rights and interests of Ukrainians in Russia, including Ukrainian political prisoners.

The Foreign Ministry also recalled Vasyl Pokotylo, Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires in Russia, to Kiev for consultations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also began the evacuation of the Ukrainian Embassy in Moscow. Ukrainian Consulates located on the territory of the Russian Federation are currently operating in their routine capacity.