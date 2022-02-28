Ukraine Asks Apple To Stop Services In Russia

Ukraine: In an open letter sent to Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday, Ukraine asked the company to stop selling products and providing services in Russia, including an App Store block, in response to the country’s invasion. . The document was signed by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

“I appeal to you and I am sure that you will not only listen but also do everything possible to protect Ukraine, Europe and ultimately the entire democratic world from bloody authoritarian aggression — to stop providing Apple services and products for the Russian Federation,” Fedorov wrote. The letter, published on Twitter, has more than 7,500 likes so far.

In the text, the Ukrainian government representative cites Russian attacks on residential neighborhoods, kindergartens and hospitals, as well as commenting on the consequences that a possible blockade would have. “We are confident that such actions will motivate Russia’s youth and working population to proactively stop the shameful military aggression,” he concluded.

The Cupertino giant, which recently opened an office in Russia, complying with government requirements to remain in the country, has yet to respond to Fedorov’s request. But on the same day the letter was released, Cook posted a tweet saying he was “extremely concerned” and that his company supports local humanitarian aid.