UK wants to break domain of Google, Facebook

On Friday (27), the UK government announced the creation of a new antitrust agency to regulate the activities of the technology giants. The goal is to make companies more transparent about the services provided and the use of consumer data.

Named as the Digital Market Unit (DMU), the agency will have the mission of ensuring that small businesses, news publishers and ordinary users are not harmed by the actions taken by dominant companies such as Google, Facebook and Apple, among other Big Techs.

Linked to the Market Competition Authority (CMA), the DMU will start operating in April 2021, having the power to suspend, block and even reverse the decisions made by companies, if they are not complying with the rules. The agency was also authorized by the government to impose fines.

According to UK digital secretary Oliver Dowden, there is a consensus that the concentration of power in a small group of companies is restricting the growth of the sector, slowing innovation and negatively affecting people and businesses dependent on them. “It is time to solve this and unleash a new era of technology growth”, he justified.

Digital advertising

The way of using and operating digital advertising by Google, Facebook and other industry giants, to fuel their business, was one of the main motivators for creating the DMU.

Under the new rules, these companies will have to detail the functioning of internet advertising platforms and clarify what they do with the data collected from those who use their services.

In addition, they may be forced to offer Internet users the option of receiving personalized ads and prohibited from imposing restrictions that hinder the use of competing platforms, also benefiting small businesses and the monetization of content by news publishers.



