UK: ‘Tough decisions’ if Oxford vaccine proves inefficient

If the coronavirus vaccine produced by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford is less effective than others, the government could face some “tough decisions,” said a former director of immunization at the Department of Health.

Professor David Salisbury said ministers would have to think “very carefully” about handling the vaccine if it were less effective than other injections such as Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna.

This is when the UK has already ordered 100 million doses of the AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine, which is currently being evaluated by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK.

Vaccine trials show 70 and 90% effectiveness

Data from two arms from the AstraZeneca / Oxford phase three trial, announced last week, showed a combined efficacy of 70 percent.

A half dose followed by a full dose was found to be 90 percent effective in protecting against Covid-19, according to a subset of data, but the figure was 62 percent for people who received two full doses.

The 90 percent effectiveness finding was based on a dosing regimen given to 2,741 people, while the two-dose arm of the trial involved 8,895 people.

Professor Salisbury said there could be problems if the 90 percent finding was not kept under scrutiny.

“If this vaccine were 90% true, it’s a cheaper vaccine and requires a much less rigorous cold chain (storage) than RNA vaccines (from Pfizer and Moderna), then that would be a great result,” he said. Professor Salisbury.

“But if it reaches 62 percent and the other vaccines that arrive so far are 90 percent, then I think you have to think very carefully what we do with 100 million doses of a product that is not protecting as well as the alternatives?” I think there are some tough decisions. “



