UK to infect volunteers in covid-19 vaccine test

Today (20), the UK government announced in a press release its partnership with Imperial College London, the laboratory services company hVIVO and the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust to become the first nation to conduct “ human challenge ”against covid-19.

The project should start in January 2021, with results expected in May, and will have an investment of 33.6 million pounds (about R $ 244 million).

How will it work?

Human challenge research is a faster way to test vaccines, as there is no need to wait for people to be exposed to the disease naturally.

The study in question will include 90 healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 30 years, who will be contaminated with the lowest possible dose of the virus. After that, they will stay inside a biosafety facility and then be monitored 24 hours a day to analyze how the immunization will work.

Of course, the safety of those involved is a priority, so plans will need approval from the ethics committee and regulatory bodies before they can be initiated. In addition, participants will receive financial compensation for their time, as well as a 1-year follow-up after the experiment is carried out to ensure that there are no side effects.

“My team has been safely conducting human challenge studies with other respiratory viruses for over 10 years. No test is completely risk-free, but Human Challenge Program partners will work hard to ensure they are as small as possible, ”explained lead researcher for the project, Dr. Chris Chiu, from Imperial College London.



