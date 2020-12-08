UK Standard Chartered Enters Cryptocurrency Sector

Standard Chartered, with a total value of over $ 720 billion, is one of the UK’s largest banks. At a time when Bitcoin (BTC) was mentioned with institutional investment and thus broke a record, Standard Chartered’s step towards this did not surprise investors. The giant bank is on the agenda with the claim that it will implement a crypto currency trading platform for institutional investors.

Standard Chartered to launch its own cryptocurrency exchange

According to the claim quoted by the CoinDesk source, the bank will press the button for the pilot project of the trading platform for institutional investors from 2021. It is stated that Standard Chartered will work with ErisX and LMAX in this context. ErisX has the support of TD Ameritrade, one of the largest brokerage firms in the USA, and has licenses to offer both spot and futures trading.

The anonymous source, which is closely related to the subject, also gave a date in its statement about this:

“I think the first test trade will be held next month and I think it will end with the participation of the top 10 exchanges in the digital currency industry.”

Not only the stock market, but also stablecoin is on the way

The same person also shared that Standard Chartered is developing a token with fiat collateral. It was emphasized that this could be the equivalent of the stablecoin Tether, which is indexed to the US dollar. It was stated that the biggest difference of the stablecoin of the giant bank is that the money deposited as collateral is included in the “trading account of a decent bank” such as Standard Chartered, JPMorgan or Deutsche Bank. Tether has previously been harshly criticized for claims that the collaterals it should keep as reserves do not really exist.

Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters made a similar statement in his speech on December 7. Winters stated that they will soon be launching either cryptocurrency trading or a dedicated cryptocurrency. It seems that the bank will launch both its cryptocurrency trading platform and its own cryptocurrency.



