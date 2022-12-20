UK Says Netflix Password Sharing Is Illegal and Could Be Criminal Fraud

In short: it is well known that a huge number of subscribers of streaming services share their passwords with friends and family. Netflix is trying to combat this practice, and the UK government certainly condemns it: sharing passwords in the UK is a violation of copyright law and can be considered criminal fraud.

TorrentFreak writes that yesterday the Intellectual Property Office of the UK government published a new anti-piracy guide in the form of a campaign in partnership with Meta, designed to help people avoid piracy and counterfeit goods on the Internet.

We have already heard most of the tips many times, but in the section under the heading “Piracy”, one of the listed actions that violate copyright law is “password distribution on streaming services”.

TorrentFreak has contacted the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) for clarification. “There are a number of provisions in criminal and civil legislation that can be applied in the case of password exchange, when the purpose is to provide the user with access to copyrighted works without payment,” the IPO said. “These provisions may include breach of contract, fraud, or secondary copyright infringement, as appropriate.”

The UK Crown Prosecution Service says that using the services of a membership club without payment and without membership, which can be applied to the exchange of passwords of streaming services, is an example of fraud.

Back in 2016, the US Federal Appeals Court confirmed that password sharing can be considered a criminal offense under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA), but the chances that the average consumer will be prosecuted by Netflix or Amazon Prime are slim. British consumers are likely to be just as safe.

The terms and conditions of most streaming services prohibit sharing passwords with people outside the subscriber’s family, but until recently, companies turned a blind eye to this practice — Netflix publicly encouraged it back in 2017.

After losing subscribers for the first time in a decade earlier this year, Netflix is trying to combat password sharing, which occurs in about a third of U.S. households. Experiments have been conducted in Argentina, Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic to charge subscribers for adding additional homes in preparation for wider adoption. Netflix also began rolling out a profile migration tool in October so that new subscribers can transfer their browsing history, personalized recommendations, saved games and other user settings to their own subscription.