UK releases Pfizer vaccine and will start application

The UK government has approved and authorized the distribution of the BNT162b2 vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. This was the first western nation to approve an immunization protocol and already set a date for the start of the procedure.

British regulatory authorities have confirmed that the first 800,000 doses will be made available “starting next week”. Elderly in nursing homes and employees of these establishments will be the first in line, followed by people over 80, health sector workers and “clinically extremely vulnerable people”, part of the groups at risk of the disease.

According to the BBC, the order is 40 million units, which means the immunization of 20 million people, since the application takes place in two doses.

The vaccine

According to the official statement, rigorous clinical tests were conducted for months and the conclusion was that the vaccine reached the standards of safety, quality and effectiveness in preventing coronavirus. According to studies released in early November, the genetic vaccine made from the application of RNA is 90% effective.

Because of the storage conditions of the vaccine, which requires preservation at -70ºC, it is possible that the immunization process should be done only in hospitals at this first moment. However, places like stadiums and conference centers are being prepared to become makeshift vaccination posts.



