UK: people with allergies should not be vaccinated

Second alert released today (09) in the British newspaper The Guardian, the National Health Service (NHS) from the United Kingdom recommends that people with a history of “significant allergic reactions” to vaccines, drugs or food should not receive the Pfizer vaccine against covid-19.

The warning came after two NHS employees suffered allergic reactions to the immunizer. Both are carriers of a severe type of allergy that forces them to carry adrenaline autoinjectors, known as EpiPen, which administer a rapid dose of the hormone to contain reactions to irritating substances, such as nuts.

In a press release, the NHS explained that it defines significant allergic reactions as those similar to anaphylaxis, an acute and even fatal reaction that occurs when people are exposed to an allergen to which they have developed some type of hypersensitivity.

British agency MHRA recommendations

In a statement to The Guardian, NHS medical director Stephen Powis said that the recommendation that people with a history of significant allergic reactions not get vaccinated came from the Regulatory Agency for Medicines and Health Products (MHRA – British version of Anvisa ) as a precaution, as stated in the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine information leaflet.

In view of what happened, the NHS determined that everyone involved with the immunization program should be aware of the fact and that, starting this Wednesday (9th), people expected to receive the vaccine should be asked about their history of severe allergic reactions , like the two health professionals who needed constant self-injected adrenaline.

The NHS note concludes that “resuscitation facilities should be available at all times for all vaccinations. Immunization should only be carried out in facilities where resuscitation measures are available”.



