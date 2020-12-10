UK launches ‘green signs’ to encourage electric cars

Aiming to identify vehicles with zero emission, the United Kingdom started the registration of registration of Green Plates this Tuesday (8). According to a survey conducted by the automaker Nissan, the action should help boost demand for electric cars.

In November of this year, the British government announced a plan to end sales of gasoline and diesel cars and vans in 2030. Thus, the tax benefits of buying a clean model attracted consumers’ attention.

According to the survey, a third of British drivers would be willing to buy an electric car due to the new registration. As well, 29% of respondents were looking to cut auto costs in 2020.

“Zero-emission electrics provide incredible benefits. Although many know about the environmental benefits, many buyers still don’t realize that they could also save significant amounts with an electric vehicle, ”says Andrew Humberstone, director of Nissan Motor in Britain.

Applied only in fully electric models, the new sign features a green rectangle in the left corner of the sign. In this way, it will be simpler for drivers to travel in areas restricted to low-emission vehicles spread across the country.

More Search Numbers

The Nissan survey polled more than 2,000 drivers from various parts of the UK in August 2020. Overall, it was found that 32% of people would be more likely to buy an electric car in the coming years.

In London alone, 50% of respondents expressed interest in purchasing an electric model. In this case, the choice would be due to the ease of circulation through all regions of the city – including the zero emission zones of the English capital.

“The era of the electric vehicle is fast approaching and these new green number plates will soon be a common sight on our roads,” says Humberstone.



