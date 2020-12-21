UK Crypto Currency Exchange Hacked

Exmo, a UK-based cryptocurrency exchange, was hacked on December 21. Hackers have accessed the exchange’s online wallets and stole Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, USDT, Zcash and Ethereum Classic. The total value of the stolen crypto coins has not been disclosed.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange Exmo issued a statement on December 21, saying it detected a new vulnerability. While the stock market managers decided to stop the withdrawal transactions, users said, “We continue to investigate the problem.” they gave the message.

How much crypto money was stolen?

It has been alleged that Exmo, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the UK, was hacked. As a result, a significant amount of Bitcoin (BTC) has been exited from the online wallets used by the exchange.

It was learned that the hackers who attacked the exchange stole 5% of the total amount of crypto money in Exmo wallets. Commenting on the hack, Exmo Business Development Manager Maria Stankevich explained that it was not a huge amount and the attack was not very serious. In the security statement shared by the exchange, it was stated that the cryptocurrencies in the hardware wallets are safe.

How many different cryptocurrencies were stolen?

According to the statement made by Exmo, hackers stole Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Tether (USDT), Zcash (ZEC) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) in addition to Bitcoin. Stock managers reported it to the London police shortly after realizing it was a hacking attack.

It was reported that Exmo is also in contact with other crypto money exchanges. This can restrict hackers’ ability to trade with cryptocurrencies stolen from the exchange. Exmo managers explain that withdrawals will be closed for a while, and people say, “Don’t send money to your Exmo wallets for a while.” They warned.



