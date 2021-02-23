UK blow to Epic Games’ cause! Here are the details

Epic Games, the producer of Fortnite, wanted to carry the legal war it waged against Apple for antitrust (unfair monopoly) to the European continent. However, the lawsuit proposal the company planned to file for Apple in the UK was rejected. On the other hand, the Epic Games case can continue through Google.

Epic Games case rejected

Epic Games pulled the game from Apple and Google’s stores, citing that Fortnite’s in-app purchases were unfair. Subsequently, the company wanted to take both US companies to court in the UK on the grounds that they violated competition laws. But Judge Justice Roth turned down Britain’s request to sue, citing that the UK was not the best place to resolve the dispute between Epic and Apple.

In addition, the courtroom doors were left open for a lawsuit between Google and Epic. As for the possibility of the lawsuit, Google has offices and subsidiaries in many places, especially in Ireland. showing.

On the other hand, claims that Epic Games’ lawsuit against Google will not be effective are circulating in the backstage. Although it is not on the Google Play Store, the possibility of playing the game via APK seems to break the firm’s stubbornness on the case. Android users who want to download the game to their device can scan the QR code and download the game from here.