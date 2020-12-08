UK begins mass vaccination against COVID-19

A 90-year-old woman became the first person to receive the covid-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom, as part of a mass vaccination program in the country aimed at ending the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the “best early birthday present,” said Margaret Keenan, who celebrates her 91st anniversary next week.

“I cannot thank enough (…) the NHS (UK National Health Service) staff who have taken such tremendous care of me, and my advice to anyone who is offered the vaccine is to get it; If they can give it to me at 90, you can wear it too, ”he said, referring to the fact that it is not mandatory.

The vaccine, which requires a first dose and a booster at 21 days, is developed by Pfizer / BioNTech.

It belongs to a new type of vaccine called RNA, which uses a small piece of the virus’s genetic code to teach the body how to fight COVID-19 and build immunity.

Given that it is the first country to initiate a mass immunization operation for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes covid-19), all eyes are on how the process unfolds and what logistics problems arise in this complicated operation.

From Belgium to United Kingdom

According to British authorities, the vaccines began arriving in the UK from the Belgium plant days before the program began.

From temporary storage sites, the location of which has been kept secret for security reasons, the vaccines were transferred to various hospitals across the country.

In England, 50 hospitals have been selected to start vaccination, which starts simultaneously in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

So far, 40 million doses have been ordered, enough to vaccinate 20 million people.

Currently, there are about 800,000 doses available in the country. Another four million doses are expected to arrive before the end of the year, and the rest in 2021.

The government indicated that it does not rule out resorting to the army to guarantee their arrival.

Its distribution will be more like “a marathon than a short run,” warned Stephen Powis, medical director of the National Health Service (NHS) in England, who estimates that it will take several months to inoculate all the people who need it.

Temperature of 70º below zero

One of the biggest problems that makes logistics a complex operation is that the vaccine must be stored at a temperature of 70 degrees below zero.

Each box that travels from the Belgium plant to the UK is closely followed by a tracking system to control that the temperature is maintained.

Even so, once they arrive, a specialized team checks that the boxes – which contain 975 doses each – have not been damaged during the trip. This can take up to a day.

Dividing the box into smaller packages is not as easy as it sounds.

The UK regulatory body has approved a method for doing this, but noted that it must be done with extreme care to avoid wasting doses.

The hospitals selected to date to start vaccination have facilities to keep the vaccines at 70 degrees below zero.

Once the boxes are divided and the vaccines thawed, they can be stored in a refrigerator at 2-8 ° C for up to 5 days.

Priority groups

The first to receive the vaccine will be older people who already go to the hospital as outpatients, as well as those who have just been discharged from the hospital.



