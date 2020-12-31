UK authorizes AstraZeneca and Oxford covid-19 vaccine

The United Kingdom on Wednesday (30) became the first country to grant an emergency authorization for the vaccine against covid-19 developed by the University of Oxford and the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, with a lower price and easy storage, which could benefit a large part of the world population.

Second vaccine authorized by the British health authorities (the first was that of Pfizer), the Oxford / AstraZeneca consortium immunizer should start to be applied as early as next Monday (4) in risk groups that will be a priority.

Changes in vaccination strategy

The UK government has also determined a courageous change in vaccine delivery strategy: the priority now is to apply the first dose of available immunizers, both Oxford and Pfizer, to the largest number of people at risk. That is, instead of retaining supplies for a second application in three weeks, the British will receive the second dose within 12 weeks.

Although the effects of postponing the second dose, in order to vaccinate more people, are not entirely known, the procedure was supported by scientists who understand that the strategy could reduce the suffering caused by a pandemic that has killed hundreds of people daily in the country and thousands all around the world.

One of the four vaccines tested in Brazil, the AstraZeneca / Oxford consortium already has a contract for the purchase and transfer of technology for the production of the immunizer, by Fiocruz in Rio de Janeiro. However, the use of the vaccine still depends on the approval of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).



