UK Announces A Faster Spreading Version of Sars-Cov-2

British Health Minister Matt Hancock said that in some parts of the UK, such as London, the SARS-CoV-2 virus was mutated, the emerging new type of virus is even more contagious, and businesses such as restaurants, cafes and bars will be closed because of this.

British Health Minister Matt Hancock said that the SARS-CoV 2 virus was mutated in London, and a disease similar to Covid-19 was detected in many people. According to Hancock, this new virus, which caused an increase in cases in the southern region of England, was also reported to the World Health Organization.

Minister; He reported that in many regions such as London, Essex and Hertfordshire, phase 3 will be passed in the phased action plan. According to the statements made, although the mutated virus has not yet been fully examined, there is an air of panic in the country.

“Too early to worry”

In his statement, Hancock said that there is no evidence that this mutated new virus is resistant to vaccines, but that the new type of virus can spread faster than the previous ones. Alan McNally, a professor at the University of Birmingham, stated that it is too early to worry and that the virus should be studied calmly.

After the end of the quarantine period, which started on November 5 and lasted until December 2, England implemented a gradual measure plan. After the virus mutates, cafes, restaurants and bars will be closed in many regions. People who do not live together will be prohibited from meeting in closed areas.



