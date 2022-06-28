Ugh, the Hocus Pocus 2 trailer refuted the disturbing continuation theory

Judging by the trailer for “Hocus Pocus 2″, the upcoming film will not be an adaptation of the sequel to the novel “Hocus Pocus”, as expected, and will not use its method of resurrecting the Sanderson sisters. Hocus Pocus 2, which will be released on Disney+ on September 30, 2022, will be a sequel to the original 1993 Hocus Pocus movie. Thus, “Hocus Pocus 2” will feature a new group of high school students trying to save Salem from Sanderson. sisters, a coven of witches sucking the life out of children. Although these teenagers will be new characters, all three of the Sanderson sisters’ original actresses —Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Katie Nagimi—will return to reprise their roles.

Considering that they all died at the end of the original Hocus Pocus, the resurrection of the Sanderson sisters was one of the most important moments in the Hocus Pocus 2 trailer. Although few plot details were released, the trailer showed high school students Becca (Whitney Peak) and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo) performing their annual Becky’s birthday ritual. To their surprise, this time the ritual worked because Becca gained witchcraft powers on her 16th birthday, accidentally reviving the Sanderson sisters. This method of resurrecting the three witches is markedly different from how the Sanderson sisters returned in “Hocus Pocus and a Brand New Sequel,” a 2018 book written by A.V. Janta.

The book, divided into two parts, retells the plot of the popular original film “Hocus Pocus”, and then creates a sequel. 25 years after the events of Hocus Pocus, this sequel to the novel tells about Poppy, the 17-year-old daughter of the main characters of the original, Max and Allison. Like her father, who brought the Sanderson sisters back by lighting a black flame candle in the witches’ house on Halloween, Poppy also revived the witches by entering their house during the blood moon on Halloween. Since the Hocus Pocus 2 trailer featured other characters and a new resurrection method, he confirmed that Hocus Pocus 2 would not be adapting the Hocus Pocus novel. These changes are good for Hocus Pocus 2 because they not only avoid the problems of the sequel book, but also allow the sequel film to create a new story while maintaining respect for the original Hocus Pocus.

“Hocus Pocus 2” is moving in a different direction than “Hocus Pocus” and “A completely new Sequel”, and this is good because the novel has greatly disappointed readers. One review of the book (via Laughing Place) explains that although the character of Poppy was cute and likable, the plot of Hocus Pocus and the “Brand New Sequel” was unoriginal. The sequel repeated the story of Hocus Pocus, but pushed all the original main characters into the background. In addition, in the sequel book, the Sanderson sisters were given less time, and their humor was given less attention. The motives of the witches were also different, since they followed the instructions of their “master”, and did not pursue their own interests. Because of this, the sequel novel was enjoyable, but it lacked the fun and originality of Hocus Pocus.

On the contrary, Hocus Pocus 2 aims to create a new story that still pays homage to the original film. Although it is unknown if any of the original Hocus Pocus heroes (Max, Dani and Allison) will appear In Hocus Pocus 2, a new trio of teenagers (Becca, Izzy and Cassie) seem to have nothing to do with them. This will allow Hocus Pocus 2 to create a new adventure without risking portraying the original characters in a way that may upset fans. However, the trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 revealed that there will be many references to Hocus Pocus in the film, including the dark candle, black cat, Winifred’s book of spells and the grave of Winifred’s ex-boyfriend, Billy Batcherson. Thus, the trailer for “Hocus Pocus 2” proved that the upcoming release should tell a new story dedicated to the original film “Hocus Pocus”, and not an adaptation of the disappointing sequel to the novel.