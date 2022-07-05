Ugh, Star Trek just avoided a huge TNG mistake with the death of Tasha Yar

Attention! Ahead of the spoilers of the 9th episode of the TV series “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is dangerously close to repeating Tasha Yar’s mistake from The Next Generation, but uses several evasive maneuvers at the last minute to avoid disaster. One of the most controversial moments in “Star Trek” (and there were many of them) occurred in the “Skin of Evil” of the first season of the TV series “The Next Generation” with the death of Tasha Yar. Played by Denise Crosby, Tasha enjoyed the status of the main character for the first 21 episodes, which made her death a brave and shocking moment, but fans did not appreciate it. It is widely believed that such an early death undermined Crosby’s character and that the death itself was depressingly dull.

In “All Those Who Wander,” “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” almost falls right into the same trap. After the premiere of Strange New Worlds, Bruce Horak played Hemmer, the chief engineer of the Enterprise. Occupying such a prestigious position and receiving as much screen time as the other main actors, Hemmer was undoubtedly among the core team of Strange New Worlds… and then he died. Season 1, episode 9 shows how an Enarian becomes infected with Horn eggs and sacrifices himself so as not to doom everyone on board to a terrible death as soon as the reptilian bundles of joy hatch. Fortunately, Hemmer’s early death does not cause the same harsh criticism that “Star Trek: The Next Generation” faced after showing Denise Crosby the door.

It is an excellent performance and a sharper blow that saves Hemmer from the role of Tasha Yar. The biggest sin of the Next generation was not just killing Tasha Yar (although this is still quite a big stupidity), but killing her is very bad. Tasha ends relatively early in “Skin of Evil”, and no less than a reasonable puddle of black slime. This is a man in a black bag, similar to a man in a black bag, and the whole test ends in a matter of seconds: Tasha Yar is either alive or dead the next. Her departure gives nothing, means nothing, and even the Red Shirts enjoyed more dramatic farewells. The same cannot be said about the Hemmer of Bruce Norak, who actually gets a death befitting the main character of Star Trek.

While Tasha died almost instantly, Hemmer’s doom is given enough time to realize, and the crew members and the audience gradually realize that the death of a huge character is fast approaching. Tasha’s last words didn’t mean much, but Hemmer bows with a touching speech about his commitment to Starfleet and his purpose in life before boldly stepping over the edge of the abyss, feeling the wind of his home planet for the last time. It’s deeply frustrating, a lump in the throat that allows Hemmer to at least end up with a bang rather than a whimper. More importantly, Hemmer’s death has already rocked the Star Trek canon. His last speech seems to convince Nyota Uhura to stay aboard the Enterprise, making Hemmer directly responsible for a key figure in the legendary crew of the Enterprise, Captain Kirk.

Hemmer’s death in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds may also serve a vital secret function. Now that the Enterprise needs a chief engineer whose stomach is not a hotbed of evil lizards, “Strange New Worlds” may herald the arrival of Montgomery Scott. At least the Star Trek canon dictates that Hemmer must die or leave sooner or later. No such deadlines were set for Tasha Yar.

Although “Strange New Worlds” averts the catastrophe that “Star Trek: The Next Generation” experienced with Tasha Yar, Hemmer’s death is not entirely trouble-free. The main drawback of Denise Crosby’s early dismissal was the deprivation of Jean-Luc Picard’s Enterprise-D of a promising protagonist (even if the promise was not always allowed to shine). Hemmer’s departure may have touched on all the necessary emotional and narrative moments, but episode 9 still feels ridiculously early to say goodbye to such an intriguing character. “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” had barely begun to touch on Hemmer’s motives, psychic abilities, and the mentor-student relationship with Uhura, but all these threads were abruptly cut off by the click of the Bugle tongue. However, this is a better way than death from an oil slick in the form of a man.