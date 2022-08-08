Ugh! Read John Lennon’s scathing letter to former Beatles colleague Paul McCartney, which is up for auction: “You’re shitting us all”

Sir Paul McCartney performs at a concert at American Airlines Arena on July 7, 2017 in Miami, Florida Larry Marano/Shutterstock

A scathing typewritten letter from John Lennon to Paul McCartney is expected to sell at auction for $40,000.

Auction organized by GottaHaveRockandRoll.com , includes the former Beatle’s “caustic response” to an interview with Paul McCartney published in the November 20, 1971 issue of Melody Maker magazine, where Paul shared his thoughts on John and Yoko [Ono], the dissolution of the Beatles’ business partnership, and more.” The highest bid is currently set at $36,000, and the auction ends at 21:00. eastern time on August 19.

John Lennon at his home in Tittenhurst Park, Great Britain, 1970. George Konig/Shutterstock

The listing added: “John was so furious when he read the interview that he sent this three-page, hand-signed and annotated letter addressed to Paul to Melody Maker for publication, asking them in their own handwriting for equal time. ”

In a note that was subsequently published by Melody Maker on December 4, 1971, about a month after the McCartney interview, Lennon refers to the “little McCartneys”, among whom were Paul, who is now 80 years old, and his first wife Linda McCartney.

The British native began his dissatisfaction with a detailed description of the financial performance of Apple Records, a record label founded by The Beatles in 1968, which was originally intended as a creative outlet for both the group and its individual members, as well as for many other artists.

Lennon went on to describe a phone conversation between him and Paul, claiming that the Wings musician went “behind my back” to buy shares in Northern Songs, a limited liability music publishing company founded by the couple.

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison and John Lennon. Shutterstock

He also claimed that McCartney was “shitting everywhere” on him and their Beatles bandmates, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, after the “Get Back” singer sued them on December 31, 1970 due to disagreements with their new manager at the time. Allen Klein.

The “Working Class Hero” songwriter ended his letter by insisting that he has “no hard feelings” and that the duo “basically want the same [things],” adding that he is open to a face-to-face meeting.

However, in a postscript, Lennon added: “What really puzzled us was the request for a meeting WITHOUT LINDA AND YOKO. I know you’re camp! But let’s not go too far! I thought you already understood that I am JOHNANDIOKO.”

“Oh! Darling” musicians have experienced many ups and downs over the years, starting with the formation of the Beatles in Liverpool, England, in 1960 and ending with their breakup in 1969.

Numerous factors contributed to the breakup of the popular British rock band. The phenomenon of Beatlemania in the early-mid-60s put a lot of pressure on the artists, because they were in the public eye. In addition, the death of their manager Brian Epstein in 1967, as well as tensions between Paul and Lennon’s wife, Ono, played a role in the fact that the band members dispersed to work on separate projects.

Yoko Ono and John Lennon during an interview with AP correspondent Catherine Tolbert at the Tokyo Hotel, Tokyo, Japan, 1974. Tom Sande/AP/Shutterstock

After the singer’s “Imagine” letter to his former bandmate was published in Melody Maker, Lennon released his first solo project John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band. Shortly after the album’s release, the guitarist met with then-Rolling Stone editor-in-chief Jann Wenner to share some behind-the-scenes details about The Beatles, claiming that Paul dominated the studio and disrespected him. Ono’s wife. He also filmed the solo debut of the singer “Let It Be” McCartney of the 1970s.

In his 2021 book, “Lyrics: From 1956 to the Present,” Paul noted how his bandmate “became unpleasant” when the Beatles broke up. “John was saying something like, ‘That was nonsense. The Beatles were shit.” Also, “I don’t believe in The Beatles, I don’t believe in Jesus, I don’t believe in God.” they were thrown at them, and it hurt,” he wrote.

Despite the controversial relationship, the couple was able to reconcile before Lennon was shot dead on December 8, 1980 at the entrance to his apartment building on the Upper West Side of New York.

In October 2021, Paul honored his friend with the 81st anniversary of the fighter for peace. “Happy birthday thoughts for John,” the Band on the Run singer wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the couple.