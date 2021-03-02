UFPB researchers create low-cost electric segway

A group of researchers from the Federal University of Paraíba (UFPB) developed a low-cost electric “segway”, with the aim of making the equipment more accessible to the population.

The vehicle is a dicycle, which works from the balance of the individual. It is widely used in activities that require fast locomotion in small spaces, such as shopping mall security guards, for example.

The prototype developer, Gênisson Carneiro, explains that the costs of the “segway” in the market vary from US $ 6 thousand to US $ 10 thousand. The vehicle developed at UFPB is estimated at a value of approximately US $ 1,500. “The intention is to further reduce these costs, seeking new materials and using components that are sold in Brazil, as the engines used in the project are sold in the United States,” he says. The vehicle was developed by the Center for Alternative and Renewable Energies (CEAR / UFPB), with the support of the UFPB Rectory.

The idea of ​​developing the vehicle was born after Professor Cícero Rocha Souto observed that there is little academic material on the development of individual “segway” vehicles. The structure has two DC motors, powered by batteries, and the control system has a minicomputer that supports Linux and Windows 10 systems.

Carneiro comments that the group intends to optimize the project with new materials and components that are available in the Brazilian market, making the equipment more accessible. “We remember that this is the first prototype and we have already seen many improvements to be made. We can still put other control techniques for comparison and implement with other sensors and generate more scientific publications ”.