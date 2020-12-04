UFO Image Taken by an American Pilot Revealed

A photograph taken by a US pilot from the cockpit of an F / A-18 fighter plane with his personal cell phone has emerged in recent years. Images allegedly leaked from the Pentagon report contain an unidentified object.

A new one has been added to the UFO (Unidentified Flying Object) images that have been on the agenda from time to time. According to the news in the foreign press, the images come from a report of the US Department of Defense’s unit that conducts research on UFOs.

The report, in which the images were leaked to the press, includes a photograph of an unidentified object taken by a US fighter jet pilot with his personal cell phone in 2018. In the photo in question, which was leaked recently, a cube-shaped object is seen above the Atlantic Ocean.

UFO image taken by the US pilot:

The photo in question was allegedly taken from the cockpit of an F / A-18 fighter jet. It was stated that the mysterious object flew between 30,000 and 35,000 feet over the Atlantic and was about 1,000 feet from the fighter plane where the photo was taken, while three US officials who saw the picture said the unidentified object was cube-shaped and silver in color.

In the testimony of the pilot, who took the photo, in the Pentagon report, it is also mentioned that the object disappeared at an untraceable speed. On the other hand, no official statement was made about the allegations in the press on the Pentagon side.

The Pentagon, which is frequently on the agenda with UFO allegations, recently established an observation unit called the Unidentified Weather Phenomena Working Group to investigate UFO images. The aim of the observation unit was determined to investigate the nature and source of unidentified objects and events.

In addition, videos that were previously published on the internet and called as “highly secret” by the US Navy were also recently made public on the grounds that they do not contain sensitive information.

