UFC 4 Ranks # 1, Dethroning Animal Crossing in the UK

During the week of August 15, the top 10 best-selling physical copies in the UK were announced. Last week’s leader Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been replaced by Electronic Arts’ fighting game UFC 4.

Electronic Arts’ UFC 4 game, which debuted on August 14, was not well received by players. The game, which achieved a very good score of 79 from the critics in Metacritic, was able to get 4.5 points from the users.

Although Electronic Arts’s fighting game scored lower than the players, it made its producer laugh in sales figures. Just 3 days after its release, UFC 4 managed to become the best selling game of the week in the UK in August.

UFC 4 succeeds Animal Crossing: New Horizons

UFC 4 took first place, beating Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which was the leader of the previous week, and pushing its opponent to second place. The week, which was quite quiet in terms of the games released, continued to compete in the top 10 places, such as Ghost of Tsushima from Sony, F1 2020 from Codemasters, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe from Nintendo, Paper Mario: The Origami King and Ring Fit Adventure.

Many developers will begin releasing their new games next September, as the holiday season approaches in the western world. In addition to the new games, we will see how the COVID-19 outbreak will show up in the game sales in September next month.

The top 10 best-selling physical copies in the UK on the week of August 15 are as follows;

UFC – Electronic Arts

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Nintendo

Ghost of Tsushima – Sony Interactive Entertainment

FIFA 20 – Electronic Arts

Minecraft – Nintendo

Grand Theft Auto – Take-Two

Paper Mario: The Origami King – Nintendo

F1 2020 – Codemasters

Ring Fit Adventure – Nintendo



