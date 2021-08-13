UEFA Champions League and PlayStation Renew Partnership

Anyone who watches the UEFA Champions League football matches and enjoys video games will have noticed that Sony has partnered with the tournament many years ago, guaranteeing the display of advertising around the PlayStation brand. For the joy of Sonys footballers, this partnership has just been renewed!

With the signing of the new contract, UEFA will continue to be a PlayStation partner between 2021 and 2024, building on a tradition that has lasted for more than two decades. With this, the video game logo will be shown during the awards for best player of the match and best player of the week.

It’s also common to see game ads around the field at matches, as was done around the release of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, or even hardware, with lots of PlayStation 5 ads just before it hits shelves.

According to Eric Lempel, Sony’s Senior Vice President of Marketing, “We have enjoyed a strong collaborative partnership with the UEFA Champions League for over 23 years, delivering a unique football experience to the PlayStation fan community around the world. is an essential part of the PlayStation DNA, and we know that many players are as passionate about the sport as we are!”

And you, what do you think of this news and partnership? Have you ever noticed PlayStation ads during UEFA matches? Let us know in the comments below!