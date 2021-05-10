UBS Group In Planning For The Crypto Money Service

UBS Group AG, Switzerland’s largest investment bank, has begun planning for a cryptocurrency service that will appeal to wealthy customers. According to the news of BNNBloomberg on Monday, UBS Group is in the process of evaluating several different options regarding cryptocurrencies.

In the news based on sources close to the subject, it was stated that UBS Group customers could be given the opportunity to invest in crypto money through a third party procedure. It was stated that the cryptocurrency investment service will only cover a small group of customers, including wealthy investors.

UBS Group has not made an official statement regarding the cryptocurrency plans, the details of which are said to be kept secret for now.

It was learned that Goldman Sachs has recently started to offer a derivative instrument for Bitcoin, Morgan Stanley is planning to establish three funds for cryptocurrencies, and Citigroup is considering offering a service in this direction.