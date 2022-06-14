Ubisoft’s Special Event will show the next Assassin’s Creed Game

The next game from the Assassin’s Creed series will be presented during the upcoming Ubisoft special event, which the company announced during a live broadcast dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the series. The broadcast on June 14 offered viewers a lot of exciting new announcements about the series, including a free weekend to play Assassin’s Creed Origins.

The last major Assassin’s Creed game was Valhalla, released in 2020, and although the game has received many content updates since its launch, fans have been eagerly awaiting news about future games in the series. Last year, a report reported that Ubisoft was working on a franchise name with a live service, which the company then confirmed in a press release. According to the developer, the game will determine the future of Assassin’s Creed with an ever-evolving and growing landscape, and leaks suggest that there may be several historical settings in it. Although confirmed to be a working title, the upcoming release is currently known as Assassin’s Creed Infinity.

During the live broadcast of Assassin’s Creed 15th Anniversary Celebration from Ubisoft, the company announced that the next game in the multi-year series will be presented at a special event scheduled for September. However, Ubisoft did not specifically mention the new part of Assassin’s Creed, instead describing the event as “revealing the future of Assassin’s Creed”, which may mean that it will be the official opening of Assassin’s Creed Infinity. The exact date of the event has not yet been announced, but fans can expect more details in September.

While Ubisoft’s announcement may lack specific information about the next Assassin’s Creed game, fans of the franchise still have a lot of content they can enjoy both now and look forward to during 2022. Xbox Game Pass recently added Assassin’s Creed Origins to the changing lineup, and today’s live stream also confirmed new content for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, as well as a separate release of its always popular and educational Discovery Tour mode.

Although the idea of the announcement may seem strange, it probably means that Ubisoft is not quite ready to reveal the next step in the future of the Assassin’s Creed series. Nevertheless, the summer period is traditionally the hottest time of the year for companies to share their plans, and in this regard, it is justified to offer the community at least an understanding of when to expect relevant news. While it will take the company another three months to reveal more, the event suggests that Assassin’s Creed fans should wait.