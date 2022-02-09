Ubisoft’s Rabbids Coming To Blockchain Game The Sandbox

Rabbids: The characters will be available in voxel version, as well as some objects that can be used to create worlds. The Sandbox, the video game that draws on blockchain technology and its users’ own creations, has announced a collaboration agreement with Ubisoft to bring one of its most mythical characters, the Rabbids, to the title. This has been announced in a statement published on the official website, where they have concluded the agreement and revealed the first details.

Voxel characters and items based on the series will be available in-game for players and creators, who can use them to design their experiences using the VoxEdit editor and Game Maker tools. They have also taken the opportunity to show a first look at the Rabbids through an official trailer, which you can see below these lines.

An experiment for Ubisoft

“We are delighted to bring Rabbids to The Sandbox community, as well as encourage players to create their own original experiences incorporating elements of our video game IP,” said Guillaume Mammi of Ubisoft. “We can’t wait to see how they embrace the world of Rabbids.” The manager has pointed out that this new collaboration is “a great opportunity for Ubisoft” in the face of experimentation with the metaverses and their brands.

The Sandbox co-founder, Sébastien Borget, says they want to partner with companies and intellectual properties that gamers love today, not forgetting the characters and items that creators can use in The Sandbox. “We are proud to welcome Ubisoft to a company ahead of its time that understands and respects the open community of the metaverse.”

Ubisoft has fully entered the universe of blockchain technology with Ubisoft Quartz, an experiment that has so far caused negative reactions among the gaming community. As far as the metaverses are concerned, companies like Bandai Namco have already announced projects in that direction.