Ubisoft’s new game: Hyper Scape released for free!

The Battle Royal type Hyper Scape, which Ubisoft recently introduced, was released for free. The game, which was released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well as PC, manages to make a difference with its fast pace even though it is a classic survival game.

The survival game Hyper Scape is released!

Hyper Scape has some features that are not available in PUBG. If we need to give an example of these, you can climb to the top of buildings. Also, thanks to “hack”, another feature in the game, you can increase your gameplay variety by showing different reactions while fighting with enemies.

Ubisoft has added a new weapon named Dragonfly to the items that existed during the Beta period. To download the game, it will be enough to click here and then click the “Download” button at the bottom of the page and follow the steps.

Hyper Scape System requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7 4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970 (4 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 480 (4 GB)

Hard Drive: 20 GB available space



