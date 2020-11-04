Ubisoft’s new Avatar game delayed to 2022

Like Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine, Ubisoft changes the estimated release date of the new game from James Cameron’s license.

Ubisoft has confirmed during the presentation of its last financial report with shareholders that the new video game based on the Avatar license is delayed until at least 2022. After the date change of Far Cry 6 and Rainbow Six Quarantine became known, That will arrive during the period of April 2021 to March 2022, the work based on the James Cameron license will also come out a little later than planned.

The reason is none other than the delay of the new film in that saga. Avatar 2 (tentative name), is scheduled to hit theaters around the world in December 2022, so that new Avatar video game currently in development by Massive Entertainment (managers of The Division) will also beg for something more than expected. Neither the film’s publisher nor Ubisoft itself have yet shown material from both productions.

What has been recognized in the financial meeting, Gamespot advances, is that the delay of the video game responds to the extension granted to the film.

No details about the new Avatar game; the film will be out in December 2022

Ubisoft’s first video game based on Avatar was published at the end of 2009 on a date that coincided with the premiere of the film, something very common at that time, where many of the blockbusters were complemented by video games of higher or lower quality. Then, said feature film became the highest grossing film of all time with 2,787.9 million dollars raised; although in 2019 it would be surpassed by the 2797.8 million dollars of Avengers: Endgame.

We know absolutely nothing about this sequel, only that Massive Entertainment is developing it, aided by the new studio of the French firm located in Stockholm, Sweden.

The main premieres of Ubisoft for this end of year 2020 are Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Immortals Fenix ​​Rising, all of them intergenerational; With compatible version and adapted to squeeze both PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.



