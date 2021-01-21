Ubisoft works with Viz Media for Assassin’s squad

Ubisoft and manga and graphic novels company Viz Media announced an unprecedented partnership to bring Assassin’s Creed stories to the comic book universe. According to the announcement, the first publication will be available in stores on February 16 (February 17 in the west) and will take fans back to the Great Ming Empire through an unprecedented plot.

Assassin’s Creed: Blade of the Shao Jun will bring protagonist Shao Jun back into action, after being introduced as the great assassin in Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China. The story will follow the short film Assassin’s Creed: Embers and will take place in the year 1526 shortly after Shao Jun met Ezio Auditore. Check the synopsis of the manga below.

“The story reveals details of Shao Jun’s current descendant, Lisa Huang, a research subject who tests a machine called Animus. Animus allows Lisa to relive Shao Jun’s memories through powerful simulations; thinking that this is behavioral therapy, Lisa is unaware that Dr. Kagami is using her and Shao Jun’s memories to discover the location of the mysterious treasure. The fate of the mysterious box is now in the hands of the past and the present! ”

The manga is now available on Amazon for pre-purchase.