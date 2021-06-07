Ubisoft Works on Crossover of Splinter Cell, The Division and Ghost Recon

Ubisoft: Leaks are inevitable as we approach E3. For this year’s edition, for example, the most recent concerns a new work by Ubisoft that involves a crossover between the Splinter Cell, The Division and Ghost Recon series.

Although the Video Game Chronicle website has confirmed with the producer that he should not show up at this year’s event (which could also be a move to try to contain the fire that spread too soon), it is already known that this project codenamed BattleCat and is in its early development projects.

Early information indicates that the title is an online PvP title planned for consoles and PC, and has even had the images below leaked on Twitter (which the Video Game Chronicles website confirmed to be real):

The Division "BattleCat" is a Splinter Cell x Breakpoint x Divison mashup pvp game. it began testing around january. pic.twitter.com/cdGdysMZN9 — Zer0Bytes_ (@Zer0Bytes0) June 6, 2021

It was also mentioned that two of the game modes present in the game will be Escort (in which a squad must protect a package that needs to go from one point to another on the map) and Ringleader (the objective is to collect coins from enemies killed in combat). Another aspect is that a test would already be scheduled for January next year.

So, what do you think of the project? Are you excited to know it (and even hoping it will appear on Ubisoft Forward that takes place inside E3 2021)? Leave your message in the space for comments.