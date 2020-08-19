Ubisoft will stop including physical copy in Collector Edition

The French company will not introduce the disc in these high-cost editions in the versions of Xbox One or Xbox Series X; yes on the rest of the platforms.

Ubisoft will no longer include a physical copy of its video games in Collector’s Editions in Europe starting with its next major releases this year: Watch Dogs Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Far Cry 6, the latter planned for February 2021.

As All Games Delta has advanced, from the official website of the French company it is clearly indicated that the Xbox ecosystem is running out of the disc in the Collector’s Editions of these next releases; so that buyers will continue to be eligible for all the incentives and extras of these editions, with the exception that the game will arrive through a digital copy. It applies to both Xbox One and Xbox Series X. To date, the signing of Yves Guillemot only governed this methodology in the PC editions, don

Ubisoft will only include a physical copy in the collector’s editions of PlayStation

If we look at cases like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, planned for this month of November and with reservations open at the moment for its Standard, Gold, Ultimate and Collector’s edition, the latter already reflects that we will receive the game in the form of a code redeemable by download; same as on PC. Only future buyers of PlayStation consoles (PS4 and / or PS5) will receive the cover with the disc. The rest of the editions do include traditional physical copy in all cases.

Ubisoft’s release schedule is configured as follows. Watch Dogs Legion will be the first, launching on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia this October 29; also later to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a free update for those who have acquired the title on current Sony and Microsoft consoles.

Then comes Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, on November 17 on PS4, Xbox One and PC; later on Google Stadia. On PS5 and Xbox Series X it will be updated for free, as well as Far Cry 5 on February 18, 2021 on the mentioned systems.



