Ubisoft will shutdown the servers of some classic games

Ubisoft: In a note posted on the official forum, Ubisoft confirmed that it will shut down the servers and online support for some games made available for PC, PS3 and Xbox 360 later this year.

According to the statement, titles considered classic by the gamer community will have their multiplayer services closed, as well as news and statistics services. In the case of games linked to Ubisoft Connect on consoles, they will be automatically removed from the reward lists and it will no longer be possible to purchase coins after performing certain in-game actions. Check below all games that will be deactivated in 2021, separated by platform and date of termination.

PC, on June 1

Assassin’s Creed 2

Prince of Persia: Forgotten Sands

Far Cry 2

Anno 140

Might & Magic – Clash of Heroes

Splinter Cell Conviction

The Settlers 7

Might & Magic X – Legacy

PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 in 2021

Ghost Recon Future Soldier

Rainbow Six Lockdown

Rainbow Six Vegas 2

Rainbow Six Vegas

“We are constantly evaluating what is needed to provide the best online services possible for Ubisoft customers,” said the publisher. “Closing services for some older games with smaller online audiences is a necessary part of this process, as it allows our IT and services staff to better focus on providing great online experiences for the vast majority of customers who are playing newer titles and popular. ”

Finally, the unlockable content (ULC) will be completely unavailable to PC users and can be used on consoles until the saved data is reset. Finally, Ubisoft said that users who still have a balance in coins should spend it over a period of 60 days.

Do you still play any of these titles? Leave your answer in the comments.