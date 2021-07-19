Ubisoft Will Show The New Tom Clancy Universe Video Game; Date, Time and Teaser

Ubisoft Tom Clancy universe will receive a new, previously unreleased video game. We tell you the date, time and first teaser of its official announcement.Ubisoft is preparing a new ad based on the Tom Clancy universe. The gala company will reveal its next video game today at 8:00 p.m. Spanish time. Although the company has not officially commented, some international portals have shared their first clips.

New Tom Clancy game: competitive first person shooter

Media such as IGN and GameSpot showed the first moving images in the last hours. Still without an official name, the videos suggest that this is a competitive first-person shooter dedicated to the multiplayer field. We can make use of an ultimate ability, so we may be able to select between different unique operatives.

One of these special actions has the icon of Third Echelon’s night vision goggles, taken from the Splinter Cell saga. Although we do not see this in action, in another of the clips we see the use of an energy dome as a shield in real time. We will have to wait to get to know him in greater depth this afternoon.

When to see live and direct the announcement of the new video game of the Tom Clancy universe?

It will be starting today, July 19, at 8:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time. Know in detail the time of the announcement according to your region.

