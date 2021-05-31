Ubisoft Will Show Far Cry 6 On PS4 And Xbox One ‘To Avoid Problems’

Ubisoft confirmed that Far Cry 6 will have a version for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and to avoid problems similar to those that happened with Cyberpunk 2077, a demonstration of how the new game will run on the old platforms is in the plans.

“As the next few weeks and months go by, we’re certainly going to start showing more [of the game] on different platforms. What I can anticipate, but despite not being able to say many details about specifications and things like that, is that both in the past generation and in the Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 the game is running very well ”, revealed David Grivel, head of gameplay design of the new game, in an interview to the VGC website.

Added to this, the Ubisoft employee also pointed out that quality issues are not expected in the past generation, and that the team is very cautious with these issues.

Far Cry 6 is scheduled to hit stores on October 7. Do you intend to enjoy the game in the past generation? Leave your message in the space below for comments.