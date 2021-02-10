Ubisoft will reinforce its free-to-play launches from 2021

The French company has among its objectives to explore the market for free video games with integrated purchases; also new mobile games.

Ubisoft has closed 2020 with the best quarter in terms of turnover and benefits in its history. With 1001 million euros in revenue, the firm led by Yves Guillemot celebrates the results achieved, but also begins to set its sights on how to expand all spectra of the video game market; And that happens through the publication of traditional titles… together with the mobile market and the free-to-play segment. They don’t want to depend on the AAA. They plan announcements for this year.

Ubisoft will boost the publication of free-to-play games

In the statement attached to the presentation of the financial results for the quarter between October and December 31, 2021, the European publisher explains its strategy for the future, which involves not having dependence on the two or three major launches of the season .

“We are going to see it progressively, we will continue our evolution from betting on a model traditionally focused on the AAA launch towards a model combined between powerful AAA launches and our previous catalog, but also complementing our program of new launches with free-to-play and other premium experiences, ”adds Frederick Duguet, CFO. “These diverse experiences will feed one another through complementary gaming and business models.” For now, works such as Hyper Scape and the future Roller Champions stand out.

Therefore, Ubisoft wants to process a transition from a model focused on obtaining benefits eminently from AAA premieres to another where F2Ps represent a significant economic flow. That they do not depend on a single business model.

Ubisoft develops, publishes and distributes: everything stays at home

Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft, has also explained that “Ubisoft’s model is based mainly on what we create internally, with intellectual properties entirely ours together with its capital assets.” Unlike other publishers, who sponsor projects developed by third parties and include a stake in their production, virtually everything Ubisoft publishes is in-house, developed by its own in-house studios.

This model has allowed, according to Guillemot, that Ubisoft has a portfolio of “successful licenses” and “extraordinary value” for investors. With a traditional AAA video game publishing model already in place, Ubisoft expects to continue to grow in fiscal 2021/22 through recently released titles (Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, Immortals Fenyx Risign), the upcoming ones and a new free-to-play video game (free with integrated purchases) that they hope to announce sometime in the next few dates.