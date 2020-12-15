Ubisoft will offer a free game a day during that week

Ubisoft anticipated the Christmas of many players. Until next Friday (18th), the company will give one game a day on its Ubisoft Connect platform, starting this Tuesday (15th) with the game Starlink: Battle for Atlas. Remember that free titles will be available only for PC.

To redeem the games is very simple. Check it step by step:

1 – First open the Ubisoft Connect application on your PC;

2- Then, access the Happy Holidays Ubisoft tab in the top menu;

3- You will be taken to the screen showing the free game of the day. Click on the “PC” option;

4- The next screen will show confirmation that the game has been successfully redeemed. If you didn’t want to download it at the moment, just go to the library and download the title whenever you want.

Ubisoft applies a practice that has become common in several virtual PC game stores. Epic Games, for example, always offers free games through its application. To redeem them, just register with the service.



