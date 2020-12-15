Ubisoft Will Distribute Free Games Until December 19

Ubisoft announced that it has launched a New Year’s Eve campaign that will continue until December 19. As part of this campaign, players will be gifted with a game or in-game content every day. Starting to distribute the first gifts today, Ubisoft offers exclusive content for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

In a news we shared with you recently, we mentioned that Epic Games will distribute one game free of charge every day for 15 days until the New Year. It seems like Epic Games won’t be the only platform considering players on New Year’s Eve. Ubisoft, one of the important names in the video game industry, will take a similar step and try to make the players smile.

According to the statements made by Ubisoft, the company will appear with a new free content or game every day from today until December 19. As part of this campaign, in which all players around the world can participate, in-game content will be offered to players as well as games. For example, today’s campaign offers some exclusive content for one of the company’s newest games, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. Moreover, even if you do not have the game, you can add these special contents to your Ubisoft library.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla free content is currently available

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla special content, offered as part of the campaign launched by Ubisoft, can be purchased right now. These free items include a special costume and a character enhancement pack. In this way, you will be able to play Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla with a much more special character design.

How will you participate in Ubisoft’s campaign?

Access the campaign page located here.

Click the “Register Now” button.

Log into your Ubisoft account. If you don’t have an account, open an account.

Your gift will be added to your Ubisoft account automatically.

In the statements made by Ubisoft, it was not announced which games and content will be offered for free within the scope of the campaign. Naturally, in order to benefit from this campaign, you will need to access the link we left above every day. However, when it comes to free play and Ubisoft, we can already state that this campaign should not be missed.



