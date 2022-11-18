Ubisoft Shared The “Early” Concept Art of The Splinter Cell Remake

Ubisoft has shared a series of concept art for the upcoming Splinter Cell remake, and the company hopes that the title will serve as a “good foundation” for the future of the franchise.

Last September, Ubisoft announced a 2002 Splinter Cell remake, while the company said it was going to rework the story for a “modern audience.”

Ubisoft shared the “early concept art” of the game, which can be seen below, as well as a 20-minute round table chat with four members of the Splinter Cell remake team – creative director Chris Oti, technical director Christian Career, senior game designer Andy. Schmoll and Deputy Level Design Director Xavian Porter.

The four developers “sat down to discuss the lighting, visuals, player actions and everything else that made them so revolutionary” in the early Splinter Cell games, as well as their vision for the remake.

“It’s not just a remaster, it’s being created from scratch,” Oti said. “We make all the content from scratch. With the remake, 20 years later, we can look back at the plot, characters and overall story of the original game, [and] make some improvements [to] the little things that may not have aged particularly well. The essence of the story, the essence of the experience will remain the same as it was in the original.”

He went on to say that Ubisoft is still “at the beginning of production. We don’t want to rush anything. We want to be sure that we will fully cope with the game. We will disconnect for a while to focus on making the game as good as possible.”

Porter added, “We are committed to creating this top-level remake and maximizing the quality, which should lay a good foundation for the further development of the franchise.”

Earlier this year, David Grevel, director of the Splinter Cell remake, left Ubisoft after 11 years at the company. In its current form, the title has no release date.

