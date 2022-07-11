Ubisoft seems to be closing Access to Assassin’s Creed: Liberation HD even for Owners

Ubisoft closes access to Assassin’s Creed: Liberation HD on Steam — it seems, even for users who have already bought the game.

As Nors3 noted on Twitter (below), the game can no longer be purchased on Steam, following Ubisoft’s instructions to remove it from sale. “At the request of the publisher, Assassin’s Creed: Liberation HD is no longer sold on Steam,” a message on his page reads.

However, in addition to the fact that the game will be withdrawn from sale, “this game will not be available after September 1, 2022,” the second notification adds.

Ubisoft is setting a precedent on Steam, as Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD will not be available after September 1, 2022. Even if you’ve already bought it, it’s a new low for consumers.

Last week, Ubisoft announced that it was closing the online connection for 15 games on the same day, one of them is Liberation HD, but nothing suggested that access to the game would be completely closed. “You won’t be able to link Ubisoft accounts in the game or use online features,” Ubisoft said of the PC version. “In addition, installation and access to the DLC will not be available.”

This version of Liberation, which is an HD port of the original PlayStation Vita game, is also available for free along with Assassin’s Creed 3, but it costs $39.99, and users who bought and paid for the original version will essentially have to buy it again. .

Removing access to a game that customers have paid for, at least without a refund, is relatively unheard of on Steam, although it looks like Ubisoft will set that precedent with Liberation HD.

IGN has reached out to Ubisoft and Valve, the parent company of Steam, for comment.

