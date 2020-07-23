Ubisoft says the development of the Skulls is going well

While the Ubisoft Quebec title was announced last year, the ship and pirate game has been going for a long time. Of the productions that Ubisoft has in development there are several that have not been seen in recent times.

The French company has held an investors meeting, so some of the shareholders have expressed their doubts regarding the products in which the company is working. Gods and Monsters, from the makers of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, was announced at E3 2019, but details have been barely revealed since then. The Skull and Bones case is more bleeding, since the silence is absolute. All in all, according to Ubisoft co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot, the development of both is going from strength to strength.

“Gods and Monsters and Skull and Bones are doing well and on the way,” he said. “They are performing great. We are very happy with the forms that these two video games are taking ”. The first of these titles has changed quite a bit over the months. According to Alexis Cote, from the Quebec studios, his vision has changed “surprisingly”, so that it has been reflected in “tone, art, character design, etc”. In fact, they have also changed the name of the game, although the final title has not been announced.

More doubtful is the fate of Skull and Bones, a product that has not appeared officially for many months. The latest leaks point to a possible restart of the product, which according to these data will pass to the game-service model. However, at the moment the company has not made an official statement.

Ubisoft’s darkest hour

Not everything was video games at the shareholders meeting. Yves Guillemot has had to face issues related to cases of sexual abuse and workplace harassment within Ubisoft. According to the CEO, whenever they have detected any inappropriate behavior they have acted accordingly. He has also maintained that he has never broken his personal ethics and that he never will. Recently, several senior executives of the company have resigned or been dismissed for such episodes.



