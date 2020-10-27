Ubisoft says games will run at 4K / 60 fps on Xbox X Series

Yesterday (26), Ubisoft announced through an extensive publication on its website the features and upgrades that will be available in its games for the new generation consoles. Check out more details about some of the main titles below:

Watch Dogs: Legion

Xbox Series X / S: Ray tracing, faster uploads with Xbox DirectStorage, free upgrade for those who buy the game on Xbox One via Xbox Smart Delivery.

PlayStation 5: Ray tracing, acoustic enhancement with Tempest 3D Audio, faster loads with the high-speed SSD, adaptive triggers for manually adjusted responses, free upgrade from PlayStation 4 to the new console.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Xbox Series X / S: 4K resolution at 60 fps (for Series X), faster loads and improved experience with Xbox Velocity Architecture and DirectStorage API, free Xbox One upgrade for the new generation through Smart Delivery.

PlayStation 5: 4K resolution at 60 fps, acoustic enhancement with Tempest 3D Audio, faster uploads with the high-speed SSD, free PS4 upgrade for the PS5 edition.

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Xbox Series X / S: 4K resolution at 60 fps (for Series X), more vivid colors with High Dynamic Range, acoustic improvement with Dolby Atmos and space audio technology, faster uploads, and free upgrade via Smart Delivery.

PlayStation 5: 4K resolution at 60 fps, more vivid colors with High Dynamic Range, acoustic enhancement with Tempest 3D Audio, faster uploads with high-speed SSD, greater immersion with haptic feedback from DualSense, free PS4 upgrade for the future generation.

Far Cry 6

Xbox Series X / S: 4K resolution at 60 fps (for Series X) and free upgrade via Smart Delivery.

PlayStation 5: 4K resolution at 60 fps and free upgrade from PS4 to PS5.



