Ubisoft put a nail in the coffin of Splinter Cell?

There seems to be a lot going on at Ubisoft right now. The company is busy with Assassin’s Creed, which has Assassin’s Creed Infinity, as well as Assassin’s Creed Nexus, a virtual reality game. Gamers can also count on Skull and Bones and The Settlers urban planning game.

Recently, everything has been encouraging for Splinter Cell fans, as Ubisoft has announced several projects from the franchise, including VR ports and a remake. Unfortunately, recent events at Ubisoft may dispel these hopes, as the company is cutting costs, and this may negatively affect Splinter Cell. Just at the moment when Splinter Cell gets a second chance at life, he can go to the grave again.

Latest Ubisoft developments

Ubisoft managed dozens of franchises, although not all of them managed to survive. Unfortunately, it looks like Ubisoft is entering an era that will decide which of its current active franchises will make it into the future. In a recent conversation with investors, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said that the company will reduce costs to the required level. As part of this, the company will also direct its resources to projects with a higher priority, so the development of some projects has been stopped.

Games that have been postponed include Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a game that was supposed to be released alongside Avatar: The Way of Water. It has also been revealed that a small premium game has also been postponed, and it has been suggested that this game could be Assassin’s Creed Rift, a game that was leaked by Jason Schreier and should be a stealth game featuring Basim from Assassin’s. Creed Valhalla.

While Ubisoft’s release schedule may seem meager, it already has several games, including Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a new Mario + Rabbids game, and Skull and Bones. However, Ubisoft’s decision to cut costs casts a shadow over several of the company’s franchises. One of them is Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, a franchise that was just beginning to be revived.

The Bleak Future of Splinter Cell

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell series began in 2002 and used stealth gameplay inspired by the Metal Gear series. Although the games were popular, there hasn’t been a new main game since Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist was released in 2013. It seemed that things were getting better in 2017 when Guillemot started hinting that a new Splinter Cell game would be released soon. In December 2021, Ubisoft finally confirmed that it was working on a remake of the first Splinter Cell game. It turned out that the game will be created using the Snowdrop Engine, which will allow the game to use the functions of the current generation. This comes alongside plans to bring the Splinter Cell series to VR exclusively for Oculus VR.

Unfortunately, during the aforementioned call to investors, it turned out that Splinter Cell VR and Ghost Recon Frontline are among the games that have been canceled. This does not bode well for Splinter Cell and suggests that this franchise has a low priority for Ubisoft, which is not entirely unexpected, given that it has been inactive for so many years. Although Ubisoft has not announced anything about the remake yet, it would be wise for fans not to pin their hopes on them.

Ubisoft is able to create masterpieces when it directs its talented developers in the right direction, and it seems that the company is trying to do this by shifting attention from less priority projects. This can benefit projects such as Avatar and Assassin’s Creed Infinity. However, this could mean doom for Splinter Cell, which has just received a second chance at life.