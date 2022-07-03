Ubisoft plans to inform players about climate change in the game

Climate change has long remained a serious and controversial issue, and Ubisoft has announced its desire to tell players about it. Many games have tried to address the importance of climate conservation, including simulation games such as Stardew Valley and the upcoming Coral Island, but Ubisoft specializes in dynamic action games with tough themes – this is a completely different platform for discussing the effects of climate change. However, these popular games can be an ideal way to spread information among gamers.

Unfortunately, Ubisoft has had several problems in recent years. Just a few months ago, the company shut down its Hyper Scape battle royale game, less than two years after its launch in July 2020. being investigated. Since these problems are still common, many may decide that the decision to focus on climate change education may be the wrong one for developers.

However, according to the Playing for the Planet website (via Eurogamer), some Ubisoft games will feature initiatives designed to help inform players about climate change. Playing for the Planet is a UN—led program that aims to “inspire young people to learn and act in support of the environment.” In the case of Ubisoft’s games, Riders Republic will launch an unannounced live event immersing players in the aftermath of forest fires, including a fog of “fire smoke” throughout the game, and some areas of the map will be inaccessible due to the fact that the air is not breathable. Players will then have to team up to help stop the spread of wildfires. Secondly, in the upcoming Ubisoft pirate game Skull & Bones there will be an event dedicated to the problem of “exploitation of resources”, in particular the consequences of overfishing of shark fins.

The inclusion of Skull & Bones in this initiative is likely to interest those who are looking forward to the release of the game, as there is currently little information available about the gameplay. The upcoming pirate game was originally announced in 2017 and has been postponed several times. Currently, Ubisoft has stated that the release of Skull & Bones is scheduled for the period from October 2022 to March 2023. It was also reported that the company plans to re-introduce the game in the coming weeks, hoping to provide those who are worried about the changes with more information about the new game. direction and gameplay.

While the Ubisoft abuse controversy and development delays have been a problem for the developer’s fans, the decision to use the games as a platform for learning about climate change may encourage other developers to explore similar ideas in other AAA games. While details about these educational aspects remain minimal, it is likely that Ubisoft will continue to publish details in the coming months, providing players with additional information about what to expect from current and future games.