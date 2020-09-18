Ubisoft Paris Participates in Beyond Good Development

Beyond Good and Evil 2 is still in development at a good pace, according to its producer. Ubisoft Paris Joins the Project; we’ll know more at some point in 2021.

Guillaume Brunier, Senior Producer for Beyond Good and Evil 2, shared where the project is at. After a year of informational stalemate on its official channels, the producer welcomes Ubisoft Paris, which joins Montpellier as a collaborator in its development, in addition to “the multitude of people” who joined the studio throughout this months.

Brunier assures that recently they have crossed “an important goal” internally; a build that tests “the fantasy of space pirates with hours of gameplay and an incredible level of freedom in an open online world without barriers”, which it claims to have been built on the promise of the technical demos seen in its appearances in recent E3 .

“Next Goal: We are aiming to share and show you more of the game in action sometime next year, once we meet our next internal production goals. We know that many of you are looking forward to hearing from the team, getting more details on the story and the universe, and being able to test the gameplay. We are just as excited to share them as you are, but we will take the time to get it right. We want to go beyond the high expectations you have for us ”, says the producer.



