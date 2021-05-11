Ubisoft Originals: Stamp is Created to Mark The Studio’s Games

Ubisoft, responsible for titles like Far Cry and Assassin’s Creed, has announced that its most prominent titles developed by its core team will be published under the “Ubisoft Original” brand.

The free game to play Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland was the first to be announced with this label and this basically means that the game was developed “at home” by the studio. It is worth remembering that game companies like Ubisoft also act only as a publisher in many cases.

The creation of this division may indicate an intention to make investments in indies studios or even partnerships with other larger studios helping only in the publication.

One of Ubisoft’s most anticipated games at the moment and which should receive this label is Far Cry 6, it was revealed in July of last year. The game drew attention for its realistic trailer and also for revealing the participation of Giancarlo Esposito, actor from Breaking Bad.