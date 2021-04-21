Ubisoft: Montreal studio games up to 80% OFF

Ubisoft: This week Ubisoft launched a new exclusive promotion on its website. Montreal Studio Sale features renowned titles, such as the new Assassin’s Creed, and classic franchises, such as Far Cry and Watch Dogs, with exclusive discounts of up to 80% valid until April 21st. In addition, anyone who has 100 units in the Ubisoft account is entitled to exchange them for another 20% additional discount on purchases on the page.

The sale celebrates the success of the Montreal studio, which brought the publisher’s main games to the new generation and PC consoles. Now, there is another opportunity for you to renew your stock, explore the universe of the best titles today on your computer and play online with friends.

Check below the items available in the catalog with the best offers for you to add to your Ubisoft account.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The new Assassin’s Creed emerged to continue the style enshrined by Odyssey and Origins, but now set in the iconic Viking universe. In Valhalla, players take on the role of Eivor to explore the Nordic lands and learn more about its mythology, stories, stunning scenery and characteristic characters.

With many RPG mechanics such as customization, evolution, skill acquisition and statistics, the game is one of the great surprises of the last few months and guarantees dozens of hours with a lot of action and adventure, bringing an immersive narrative full of main and secondary missions.

Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 raises the level of the franchise to a title full of novelties, focusing on a mysterious narrative about a cult that is on the rise in Hope County. Thus, the protagonist must use all the necessary resources such as firearms, vehicles, devices and much more to help the local community to acquire their longed-for freedom.

As in previous games, Far Cry 5 has a lot of explosions and shooting, with first-person dynamics and other gameplay features. The paradise island is full of items and resources essential for progress, and the player must seek to explore it and improve its arsenal and attributes while escaping from countless enemies and wild nature.

Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition

Rainbow Six Siege is one of the most sought-after first-person shooter experiences by fans of the genre, especially those who enjoy playing online with friends. The game features intense 5v5 battles in explosive and tactical combat, where it is possible to rely on state-of-the-art weapons and devices, as well as characters with their own abilities that can open doors to new paths in matches.

The Operator Edition brings, in addition to the base game, all the maps and modes already released, in addition to 38 operators that were made available during the first five seasons of the game, being the game’s definitive online playing experience.

Watch Dogs 2

The Watch Dogs sequel marks the return to the hacker and futuristic universe in the city of San Francisco, when the threat of a potential serial killer arises to disturb Americans. Thus, the organization Dedsec summons the young Marcus Holloway to track the dangers, using state-of-the-art equipment to spy, defend, combat and distract his enemies.

Watch Dogs 2 has a dynamic and very lively open world, in which people and vehicles interact in different routines during the day and night. The game offers countless gameplay alternatives, allowing direct, ranged combat with firearms, stealth and more, while players develop skills, improve technologies and acquire new tools.

For Honor

Epic battles await players in For Honor, an action-adventure game that chronicles historical events about wars and battles against armies and great heroes. Discover unique plots about Vikings, Samurai, Knights, Ninjas and other classes, where each one presents their own mechanics, gameplay and skill levels with large swords, katanas, axes, knives and weapons of all styles. In the title, knowing your character is a strategic advantage, as well as using attacks, defense and dodges with cadence.

For Honor also brings several game modes for those who like to play online, making it possible to invite friends to fight PvP fights and search for matches in various exclusive scenarios.