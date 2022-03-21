Ubisoft May Reveal Immortals Fenyx Rising 2 And More Coming Soon

Ubisoft may be producing a major online event that could showcase a lot of news about the company’s projects, including Skull & Bones, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and a possible sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising.

The information was released by insider Tom Henderson on Monday (21). Recognized for getting everything – including the name – right for Battlefield 2042, he said he’s heard from multiple sources that preparations for the show are in full swing.

“To prevent game announcements from being drowned out by competition, the event should take place before E3 this year. However, recent world events have apparently put these plans on hold.”

There are a lot of games in the works at Ubisoft! XFIRE EXCLUSIVE: https://t.co/VWIF7y1T6V — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 21, 2022

The insider listed 15 games for consoles and PC from the French brand that he received information that could appear in the broadcast, including titles not yet announced. Check out, below, the names mentioned by Henderson and also possible release dates pointed out by him:

Skull & Bones: between April 2022 and March 2023

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: Between April 2022 and March 2023

The Division Heartland: between April 2022 and March 2023 (probably mid 2022)

Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel: undated

Assassin’s Creed Rift: Between the last quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2023

Assassin’s Creed Infinity: no date (maybe 2024 or 2025)

Ghost Recon Frontline: undated

XDefiant: no date

Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake: undated

Another Prince of Persia: undated

The Crew 3 (Project Orlando): no date

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: 2022

Roller Champions: 2022

Beyond Good and Evil 2: undated

Splinter Cell Remake: no date (maybe 2024 or 2025)

Ubisoft has not commented on the matter and, therefore, the topic should be treated as a big rumor.

But then, would you like to see a Ubisoft company event focused on the company’s projects? Leave your comment below!