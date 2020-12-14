Ubisoft launches with daily gifts from December 14-18

The Gala company starts a new promotion for its users to celebrate the end of the year with daily gifts of downloadable content for their games.

Ubisoft has announced a new promotion known as Happy Holidays with daily gifts from December 14 to 18 with the aim of celebrating the end of the year of a 2020 full of new video games. And it does so with gifts in the form of downloadable content or DLC for its own video games, offering each day a different content package for its various titles.

First DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Thus, from today until December 18, users who join the Ubisoft promotion will be able to claim their daily gifts through the official page that the French company has enabled; To do this, you just need to register for the promotion, either with your own Ubisoft account or with one of the supported profiles such as Xbox, PlayStation or Twitch.

Once the registration is completed, the user will receive the content directly in the inventory of each game that is the subject of the promotion during the following days, as well as a confirmation email of each gift claimed for the duration of the Happy Holidays event.

And for starters, what better way than to get an exclusive DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in the form of a content pack consisting of a seafaring settlement and the outfit of Bayek, the famous protagonist of another recent installment of the Assassin’s Creed saga such as Origins, set in Ancient Egypt. During the following days we will discover the rest of the gifts, for now a mystery, although they could well be DLC for games like Watch Dogs Legion, Immortals Fenyx Rising or Just Dance 2021, their most recent releases.

Recall that the next Ubisoft releases, already in 2021 and with an announced date, are the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, a title that was recently delayed, and Far Cry 6, which also changed its release date not long ago. .



