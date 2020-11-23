Ubisoft investigates the disappearance of AC Valhalla

It has also happened to some Watch Dogs Legion players, who can only enjoy the PS4 version. Like many other developers, Ubisoft has designed improved versions of its most recent titles on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S.

However, the adaptations to the new Sony console are giving some other problem, and not only in the case of the titles of the French company. Be that as it may, some players who have purchased Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion have discovered that they did not have the option to download the updated version of PS5, as published by Eurogamer.

Despite the console going on sale on November 12 in the United States, Mexico and Japan, the complaints have started after the European launch. Ubisoft has confirmed that it is already investigating the issue.

PlayStation Store has several versions of the same game depending on the different regions. Now an extra ingredient is also added, which is that the same title can work in its version of PS4 or in that of PS5.

The PS4 version, without improvements

It is possible to enjoy these games on their PS4 versions, but the next generation improvements are lost, that is, improvements in graphics and sound, ray tracing, adaptive triggers, etc. Ubisoft has provided a solution that has not worked for all players at the moment, as some say that the VIEW PRODUCT option does not appear.

Insert the PS4 disc.

Access the PS4 game hub. You have to select “VIEW PRODUCT”

Select the upgrade option.

Download it and you will be able to play.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion are the latest titles from Ubisoft. Next on the list is Immortals: Fenyx Rising, an open world title set in classical Greece that combines puzzle with action. It will go on sale on December 3 on a current and new generation console, PC and Google Stadia.



