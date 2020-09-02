Ubisoft: Immortals Fenix Rising is Gods & Monsters

It is the title of the creators of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which is also set in classical Greece. In the contemporary world we live in, it is difficult to avoid leaks.

Ubisoft knows that first-hand, as it is a company that has seen its projects reach the network before even being officially announced. In the case of Gods & Monsters we already knew the fact that its title had been changed, but the French did not want to reveal the new name at the time. However, a couple of days ago, the body that classifies games by age in Taiwan came forward and recorded a game called Immortals Fenyx Rising. Given that the protagonist of the Ubisoft production has been baptized as Fenyx, white and in the bottle, but now it has been the company itself that has officially confirmed it.

Ubisoft Forward will return on September 10 with a new edition, as has been officially confirmed. During the broadcast of the digital event, which will feature a preshow and a conference proper, the company’s studios will present news of titles already announced and will show other additional surprises. It will be on the main show when Immortals Fenyx Rising finally appears, as posted by Ubisoft in a blog update.

At what time will new information about the game be released?

“The main event starts at 12:00 PM PDT [9:00 PM in Spain], where you can see what we have in store for Watch Dogs: Legion, Hyper Scape, Rainbow Six Siege, as well as a major update on our new IP. , Immortals Fenyx Rising, formerly known as Gods & Monsters ”, they point out. The French also promise “undisclosed surprises” and an in-depth look “at two video games not yet released.”

Immortals Fenyx Rising was announced at their E3 2019 conference, although since then they have hardly shared any news. This is the new project from Ubisoft Quebec, who have already explored ancient Greece with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, although this time they will do so from a more casual perspective.



