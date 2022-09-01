Ubisoft has officially announced Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Rumors have been circulating for several months around Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise, and reputable insiders report that a new game in this series is in development. Earlier today, a new Assassin’s Creed game leaked online, revealing its name as Assassin’s Creed Mirage, showing some images and confirming pre-order bonuses. Instead of ignoring leaks, as most companies would do, Ubisoft decided to get ahead of the events and officially announce Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Ubisoft announced Assassin’s Creed Mirage with a social media post that featured some key art for the game and confirmed when fans will see more. The full disclosure of Assassin’s Creed Mirage will take place at the next Ubisoft Forward event, which is scheduled for September 10 at 12:00 Pacific time. At a minimum, this means that Assassin’s Creed fans can expect a proper Assassin’s Creed Mirage trailer, although perhaps the release date will also be revealed, especially since one of the pre-order bonuses has already leaked online.

According to leaked information, there will be a bonus mission in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which players will be able to access only when pre-ordering the game. The Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order bonus mission is called The Forty Thieves Quest, but little else is known about it. It is noteworthy that The Forty Thieves Quest is a reference to an Iraqi folk tale, confirming previous reports about the Assassin’s Creed Mirage setting.

Earlier it was reported that the action of Assassin’s Creed Mirage will take place in Baghdad, Iraq. It is believed that the main character of Assassin’s Creed Mirage is Basim, who previously appeared in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, although at the time of writing this article this has not yet been confirmed. However, since other leaked information about Assassin’s Creed Mirage turned out to be accurate, there is little reason to doubt the reports.

Fans of Assassin’s Creed, I hope, will receive confirmation of Basim’s participation in Assassin’s Creed Mirage on Ubisoft Forward. Announcing a release date would also be nice, although fans shouldn’t hold their breath that they’ll be able to play the game this year. Ubisoft previously indicated that a game planned for the 2022 holiday season has since been postponed to 2023, and the same insiders who leaked other information about the game said that the delayed project was indeed Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Fans just need to tune in to the Ubisoft Forward event on September 10th to find out more.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is in development.